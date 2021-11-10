Holiday giving begins at one local food pantry, and it's a big undertaking

In many rural Oklahoma areas, few resources are available for those who are isolated in communities without nearby access to grocery stories and farmers markets. One local organization, Hope for Marshall County, aims to reduce the struggle for the region's most vulnerable.

The pantry offers food and other resources throughout the year, but the holidays are a special time for HFMC’s volunteers and community. Gwen Wilson with HFMC said the organization’s holiday giving is a huge undertaking as they service 300-400 area children, nursing homes, and recipients of meals on wheels and isolated veterans.

The group distributes more than the donations of unwrapped gifts for ages 0-100. “We give parents the wrapping paper, tape and name tags too,” Wilson said. “Then parents can wrap the gifts from themselves, or Santa or whoever.” That part is important, Wilson said.

“One of our corporate donors is Dot Foods,” Wilson said. “They help us tremendously.” Trucks from Dot, food banks and other agencies show up in Oakland when they have enough donations to give. Some drop off donations as often as three times a week. As soon as HFMC knowns donations are en route, the community is notified via social media and word of mouth.

Word travels fast in Marshall County and the surrounding rural community. Wilson said there is often a long line, and food boxes are distributed quickly. “We aren’t one size fits all either,” Wilson said. The program coordinates with the people in need of resources to make sure they are receiving food items they can safely eat, whether they have elderly people, kids, dietary needs, or are living in a hotel room. “We make sure they have what they need for their situation,” Wilson said.

Wilson said there are some who come through and utilize resources like HFMC when they have a catastrophic event, like illness or job loss. Others, Wilson said, are the elderly or veterans who live on a fixed income and have limited resources year-round. “We work with a lot of the home health agencies,” Wilson said. “Some of the older people don’t know where to find resources. They may have a pet and that’s all they have – so they end up sharing food with their pet. We have had one individual spread wet cat food on crackers to share with their pet.”

For the communities where food is scares and resources limited, agencies like HFMC are exactly what their name implies—the hope that lives on in the rural communities that build each other up.

To make a donation to HFMC, contact the organization at 580-677-0429. Donations can be shipped directly to HFMC from their wishlist at www.amazon.com as well.