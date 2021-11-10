Salvation Army reopens shelter, resumes social work to help those in need find support

After having been closed for several months, the night shelter at the Ardmore Salvation Army location has reopened.

Captain Alan Grimes said the facility currently has a family and several others utilizing the facility.

“Sometimes we will have several people,” Grimes said. “Other nights we will just have a few.”

For those who stay in the shelter, the services do not end at a meal and a bed. “We have the social work side too,” Grimes said. Resources through the Salvation Army and several area and statewide resources and programs give those who are in need support to get back on their feet.

“Working with Crystal [Douglas],is the first step,” Grimes said. “She will direct them depending on their needs. They meet with her within the first 48 hours to kind of assess where they're at.”

Currently, the Salvation Army kitchen serves lunch five days a week. “We haven't stopped that since even when the shelter was closed, we continued on,” Grimes said. Now they’re partnering with the soup kitchen as their temporary location.

Captain Kim Grimes said the partnership with the Ardmore soup kitchen has connected more people to available resources. “They’re using our location for the evening meal. They’re here Monday through Friday as well.”

Many in the community may not realize the extent of the resources available through the Salvation Army. Aside from the night shelter, meals and utility assistance programs, the local office also has programs for youth to learn to play instruments, employment opportunities through the thrift store as well as office positions, and many volunteer opportunities throughout the year.

For more information, contact the Ardmore location at 580-223-6176. To donate online, visit give.salvationarmyusa.org.