Fourth annual memorial honors those lost to substance abuse

On November 9th, the Carter County Substance Abuse Prevention Committee and supporters put on the fourth annual memorial event to honor the loved ones lost to substance abuse.

Stephanie Morcom said she did not find herself in the position of helping others battling addition by accident. Morcom shared her story of the pain of rheumatoid arthritis—a diagnosis she received in 2001. At that time, Morcom said, pain medication was being given out like candy. “Every time I went to the doctor, I was given more,” Morcom said. “By the time I started getting sober, I was prescribed more medication than my father who had stage 4 cancer.”

Others shared stories of losing jobs, damaging relationships, and losing loved ones to the disease of addiction. The message tying these stories together, one participant said, is one of hope. “Telling our stories lets others know they’re not alone,” they said. “Sharing our struggles and our successes lets others know that there is hope for them too.”

The event itself was held in the McClure Chapel at First United Methodist Church on Main Street. The Salvation Army, Define Your Direction and Wichita Mountain Prevention and others provided hot dogs, drinks, popcorn and candy in addition to drawings for door prizes, including gift certificates and other items from sponsors.

Those who have been lost may no longer be battling their addiction, but the friends and family members they have left behind are still struggling to overcome the loss it has caused them.

For more information on the event or local resources regarding substance abuse, contact Wichita Mountains Prevention Network at (580) 490-9197. Follow the Carter County Substance Abuse Prevention Committee on Facebook for event updates and information regarding substance abuse prevention.