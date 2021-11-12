Honoring our veterans annual Veterans Day Ceremony at Ardmore Veterans Center

The community turned out en masse on Thursday to attend the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Ardmore Veterans Center. In addition to the various officials speaking at the event, many area students also participated with the Southern Oklahoma Community Band playing patriotic music prior to the ceremony, the Plainview High School Varsity Choir performing "The Star-Spangled Banner," and students from Plainview High School reciting a Veterans Day Poem.

Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) was also in attendance to give the opening comments. Cole shared the story of his uncle who spent time as a POW in World War II.

Lt. Col. Ed Peterson, USAAF, retired served as the guest speaker. Peterson is a Vietnam Veteran who continued his career in the Air Force until his retirement in 1988.

He began his speech by sharing the history of Veterans Day which was originally known as Armistaace Day and recognized only those who served in World War I. It was not until 1954 that the holiday was renamed Veterans Day to honor all veterans who served the United States during times of war.

"The Veterans Administration now identifies veterans as any member of the armed services who served on active duty — which includes the Guard and the Reserve — and were honorably discharged," Peterson said. "May we honor all of our veterans who unselfishly placed their lives on the line for our freedom. Those men and women were ordinary people until they heard the call of duty and answered it. They left their families, their homes and their lives not for recognition or fame or even the honor we bestow upon them today. They fought to protect our country and maintain our way of life."

He pointed out that even as we honor our veterans, we also must continue to support those currently fighting for our freedoms abroad. He also urged everyone to do their own part in preserving our freedom.

'The war on terrorism has helped us all realize how truly unique the American way of life is," Peterson said. "The freedom we enjoy is extremely special and that is why we must defend it. So now is the time to not only honor those who have fought and are fighting for our freedom, it's also the time for each of us to take part in protecting it. The defense of freedom is not just for those in the military. Each of us share that unique responsibility. You don't have to join the Army or the Navy or any of the other organizations of the defense to actively defend our way of life. You can protect our freedom simply by maintaining it here in America."

He said the best way to do this is by continuing to vote in elections, by speaking out against injustice, volunteering in the community, and teaching children what it means to be an American.