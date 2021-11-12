Hunter Super Techs collect over 1,700 pounds of food during drive

With Thanksgiving coming up in less than two weeks, Hunter Super Techs recently held a food drive to collect nonperishable items for area food banks. Across their five locations, they ended up receiving 1,748 pounds of food. All of the food collected at their Ardmore location was divided between the Food and Resource Center of Southern Oklahoma and House of Prayer.

Hunter Super Techs Contact Center Manager Alisha Rushing said this was the first food drive the company held in several years.

"We decided that we really wanted to pool our employees together to work for our community and build that moral for them," Rushing said. "We really wanted to connect with the need that there is right now. We all know that the prices of food and other things have really increased, so we just felt it in our hearts that we really needed to do something to make a difference.

She said they plan to repeat the event next year and hope to get even more food.

"This year it went really well, and our goal for next year is to get a metric ton," Rushing said. "So we plan on hopefully doing this every year from here on out."

In the mean time, however, their eyes are turning to Christmas.

"We're also looking into our next endeavor which will be for Christmas," Rushing said. "We'll definitely be having our gift drive that's coming up which is something we do every year. This year we're also looking into adopting a family."

Rushing said the gift drive will be taking place at all Hunter Super Techs locations, and details about how anyone interested can get involved will be posted to their Facebook page.