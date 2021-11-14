Marvin's Place Art Gallery set to host Christmas Bazaar, artist meet and greet

While any day at Marvin’s Place finds two floors of unique pieces, a collection of artists are bringing more work —beyond that which is usually available at the gallery —for a Christmas Bazaar from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 20.

For the event, the gallery will be filled with paintings, glass, prints, ceramics and photography from Rudy Ellis, L.A. Scott, Paul Walsh, Glenny Beach, Ray Pemberton, Sharon Burris, Alan Burris and Paul Pfrehm.

“What they really want to do is to show people what they’ve been working on,” Susan Pfau Yeager said. “We’ve gone through a whole period of ‘nothing to do but work on my art.’ They’re just excited to get their work out there again.”

In addition to showcasing new and unique works, the artists themselves will be available during the event. Pfau Yeager said that for some, being able to discuss a piece with the artist enhances the experience.

Over the past couple years, there has been a lot of collaboration, branching out to other mediums, and trying new things in the art community. “People have gone in different directions than where they were before,” Pfau Yeager said. “People were able to relax and use their imaginations and create new work.”

Marvin’s Place Gallery will be open extended hours until 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 18 and Friday November 19. The Gallery will also be open their regular hours, from noon to 6 p.m., on Saturday, November 20. Pfau Yeager said they recently received approval from the ABLE Commission to offer complimentary wine and beer to their guests. That addition will extend beyond the Christmas Bazaar, to any time the Gallery is open. Pfau Yeager said guests are welcome to come in and enjoy a complimentary glass of wine while taking in the artists’ work.

Marvin's Place Art Gallery is located downtown at 103 West Main Street in Ardmore. For more information about the gallery or future events, contact them at (580) 798-5046 or marvinsplace.gallery.