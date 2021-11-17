American Legion Auxillary set to bring holiday celebrations to local veterans

Residents and staff at the Ardmore Veterans Center have long looked forward to holiday celebrations coordinated by local groups. With additional precautions due to health and safety concerns, this year will once again be a bit different, but the celebrations continue.

The Marietta chapter of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 136 will be celebrating Christmas at the Ardmore Veterans home on December 9th this year. In years past, youth and community members were able to join the festivities. The event will be closed this year because the VA homes are not able to allow the general public inside.

“We do this every year,” said. “We purchase toiletries and other items and get the kids in art classes at Marietta to decorate gift bags.” Malone said they used to bring the Marietta children's choir in to sing for the veterans at the Center, but that is not possible currently due to COVID.

Malone said the VA Center has recently allowed family members and certain volunteers to come into the home, making it possible for the Auxiliary to bring their annual celebration back in. Many of the donations collected for toiletries have come from individuals, though Malone said My Dentist has donated toothbrushes and hygiene kits every year. “It's been really hard to get donations since COVID,” Malone said. “The food is the most expensive part.” The group has brought in prepared sandwiches and holiday treats for over 100 residents and staff for many years. That number was at once time closer to 200, Malone said.

“We always take donations because our budget is very limited,” Malone said. For information or to make a donation, contact the American Legion Auxiliary Burch Brothers #136 at 507 West Main Street \Marietta, OK 73448 OK, or contact President Bonnie Alexander by phone at 580-276-5602.