Creature comforts: Injured and abandoned dog gets second chance at Ardmore Animal Shelter

Since the beginning of the month, the Ardmore Animal Shelter has taken in 328 animals. On Tuesday morning, they received a small schnauzer that stands out from the others due to his extremely poor condition. In addition to being undernourished and extremely hungry, he has a severe wound on his neck.

Executive Director Casey Renteria said the dog was found alone inside at crate at Walker Park on Monday evening by a concerned citizen. After contacting animal control, the citizen kept the dog overnight before dropping him at the shelter.

Renteria said she is unsure what caused the wound to the animal's neck, but it clearly a problem that has been worsening over the past several weeks.

"This looks similar to what might happen if a kid put a rubber band around his neck and forgot about it," she said. "I've had a few come in here before with injuries similar to this, but he doesn't have any kind of sores on the top part of his neck so I'm not totally sure. Whatever the case, it's something that could have been a simple fix in the beginning, but it got out of control."

In spite of his injury, the dog — who has been dubbed Jet by shelter staff — is extremely friendly and in good spirits. Renteria believes he was likely well-cared for at some point in the past because he is house trained and extremely well-mannered.

Renteria said Jet will be examined by a veterinarian Tuesday afternoon to learn the full scope of his issues, but she expects it to take him at least six weeks to heal. His treatment will likely include oral and topical antibiotics, and he will need to be kept extremely clean.

He will be remaining at the shelter for the first few weeks of his recovery.

"Once the vet thinks it's time, we'll look into placing him in a foster home or as a foster to adopt," she said. "Whoever takes him at first will have to be somebody who knows how to properly care for him and is able to take him back here for his checkups."

Nearly 200 pets available at Ardmore Animal Shelter

While Jet is an extreme example, there are also 195 other animals currently residing at the shelter and in need of a home.

"With 195 in house, we're basically at capacity," Renteria said. "And that's after we sent a transport with 20 dogs to Illinois on Sunday."

To try to keep numbers down, the shelter is currently working on some new plans for 2021. These include the purchase of their own transportation van to allow for more animals to be transferred to other shelters in need of pets and an expansion of the foster program.

"We're going to have a larger foster program beginning in January that will expand from just the neonatal care that we're doing now," she said. "So we'll have some adult animals that go into the program. Hopefully those will either end up as foster fails or their caregivers will be able to help find them a new owner. It's really going to be a community effort."