Deck the halls: Parks department offers glass ornament workshop

Christmas came a little early for some Ardmore residents on Tuesday when they attended a glass ornament workshop hosted by Ardmore Parks and Recreation. The event took place at local business Glass Work and participants were able to cut, shape and stack different colored glass to make their own unique creations.

Recreation Supervisor Tes Stewart said this is the first time the department has ever hosted this kind of event.

"This is something new that we wanted to try this year," Stewart said. "People like making Christmas gifts and making Christmas crafts, so we thought it would be fun to make some ornaments. Everyone gets to make two ornaments, and they're able to make their own designs."

Ray Pemberton, owner of Glass Worx, said his studio has been open for about a year and a half. In addition to making his own glass creations, he also hosts similar types of classes throughout the year.

"Tonight we're making Christmas ornaments, and it's a really simple, relaxing and fun time," Pemberton said Tuesday evening. "The great thing is every one is going to come out of here with something completely different because they will all be decorated differently."

The participants were able to jump in and make their own completely unique creation if they so chose or they could work with a few templates such as Christmas trees and snowmen that Pemberton had cut in advance.

"I've got a few pieces that are cut out if people are a little nervous about jumping right in," Pemberton said. "So they can finish those off by decorating them. If they're working on a Christmas tree, there are several beads they can choose from for decoration, or if they're working on a snowman they can pick out whatever color scarf they want it to be wearing, and I can help them cut the right shape."