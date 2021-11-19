Dot Foods continues Neighbor-to-Neighbor Program in rural Oklahoma

The Dot Foods distribution center in Ardmore, OK made a sizeable donation to area food pantries through its Neighbor-to-Neighbor program this week. These donations went to the Ardmore Food and Resource Center, HFMC Food Pantry in Oakland, and the Wilson Food Bank in western Carter County to support local efforts to alleviate hunger. The distribution center distributed a combined donation of $15,000 in food and other necessities to the three area food pantries.

"The donation from Dot Foods will help us serve over 1,200 families in Carter, Johnston, Love, and Murray Counties," said James Rosson, executive director of the Ardmore Food and Resource. "Many of these are retirees on fixed income, and some are raising grandchildren. Many are working but having trouble making ends meet. The food we provide lasts each family one to one-and-one-half weeks, according to surveys we have conducted."

More:Holiday giving begins at one local food pantry, and it's a big undertaking

Rosson said many new applicants for assistance come from those who have fallen on hard times or may be new to the area and struggling for various reasons.

“We want to give away all the resources we receive,” Rosson said. “We are not a store house, but a give house.” Rosson said the organizaiton averages about eight semi-truck loads of food per month. “If we need to call for a ninth truck, then we will,” Rosson said.

While multi-faceted, Dot's charitable work always starts at home with its 12 Dot Foods distribution centers across the country donating to their local food pantries through Neighbor-to-Neighbor, which launched in 2014, as well as holiday food giveaways and donations to schools. When completed, the Neighbor-to-Neighbor program will have donated $330,000 of food and other products to 67 food panties across the U.S. in 2021.

"We saw a great need to quickly help communities around the country struggling with putting food on their tables, due to loss of jobs and the effect of the global pandemic," said Suzy Parn, the head of Dot's corporate charitable program. "By partnering with FEMA, Dot was able to move a lot of product that our local partners could not use. We are excited to continue that work, as well as reinstate the important Neighbor-to-Neighbor program that helps food pantries in all the communities Dot calls home."

In addition to its Neighbor-to-Neighbor program, Dot Foods, Inc, has donated more than $23 million worth of food to organizations across the country since March 2020. The company looked at ways to expand its reach and partnered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to identify disaster relief agencies across the U.S. that were looking for food donations.

Dot Foods, Inc., carries 133,000 products from 1,000 food industry manufacturers making it the largest food industry redistributor in North America. Through Dot Transportation Inc., an affiliate of Dot Foods, the company distributes foodservice, convenience, retail and vending products to distributors in all 50 states and 39 countries.

Dot Foods and Dot Transportation continue to experience exceptional growth. Both companies are looking to fill several positions for full and part-time drivers and warehouse personnel at all U.S. locations. To learn more about careers at Dot Foods visit DotFoods.com/Careers and follow @DotFoodsCareers. For more on opportunities available with Dot Transportation, visit DriveForDot.com.