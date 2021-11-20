Oklahoma Council on Economic Education announces winners of MEE Ardmore

Area fifth graders participated in a virtual competition through the Oklahoma Council on Economic Education. The winners of the MEE Ardmore competition were announced on Nov. 19.

This competition taught students about economics, entrepreneurship, and personal finance. The Ardmore competition was a virtual competition for 2021. Student teams competed over three weeks beginning Oct. 19, and concluded on Nov. 5.

3 rd PLACE - Team 503 Pop Saver, Lincoln Elementary

2 nd PLACE - Team 518 Sticky Solutions, Lone Grove Intermediate

1 st PLACE - Team 519 The Popinator, Lone Grove Intermediate

In addition to addressing the required state academic standards in economics and social studies, the event encourages creative and critical problem solving, teamwork and collaboration, and communication skills.

“We are able to show a 16% knowledge gain in basic personal finance and economic concepts. That is a comparative change from a C to an A letter grade. We are really proud of that and love to see the excitement and enthusiasm of students discovering new skills and opportunities through this program,” said Amy Lee, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Council on Economic Education.

The winning teams will be honored with gift cards and t-shirts, and a classroom banner to display.

The Oklahoma Council on Economic Education was established in 1954 and is a 501(C)3, nonprofit, educational organization. OCEE’s mission is to promote economic and financial literacy education in Oklahoma. We carry out our mission by educating the educators: providing the curriculum tools, the pedagogical support, and the community of peers that instruct, inspire, and guide. OCEE is an affiliate of the Council on Economic Education. For further information about OCEE go to: www.econisok.org