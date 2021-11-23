Family raises funds for scholarship in honor of Ardmore murder victim Marty Lucas

The legacy of kindness and generosity of Marty Lucas, an Ardmore man who was murdered in his home in 2019, will live on through a scholarship in his name.

Brittany Lucas, daughter-in-law of the late Marty Lucas, said a fundraiser is set for December 4 at Southwest Park in Ardmore, with all proceeds going to the scholarship fund. “We are doing a silent auction and raffle from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” Brittany Lucas said. “There will be items from Urban Air, Tractor Supply and other local businesses.” Items for the raffle include a new gas grill and a ladder.

The event will also include a bake sale and hot dogs as well as fun activities like face painting.

Marty Lucas, known for his giving nature, was a 1974 graduate of Plainview Schools. The scholarship in his honor will be open for Plainview students.

While the story of Marty Lucas’ untimely passing and the ensuing investigation has been aired on national television (“An Unexpected Killer,” on Oxygen Network), his family remembers him as a kind hearted soul who loved his grandkids very much, Brittany Lucas said.

For more information or to donate to the event, Brittany Lucas can be reached at 580-504-8800. Donations may also be made via CashApp at $brittlucas8800.