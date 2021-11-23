Building a neighborhood from the ground up: Construction underway at Indian Plains

The site of the future Indian Plains housing addition was a flurry of activity on Monday as a crew of 30 to 40 worked to build the neighborhood's first 28 houses. Once complete, the neighborhood will consist of 94 single-family homes that will range in size from approximately 1,400 square feet to approximately 2,200 square feet.

Ardmore home builder Lance Windel said construction began on the the homes in the first phase about four weeks ago. He estimates that roughly 20 slabs have been poured, and about 18 homes have been framed. Some of the houses even have their roofs going up.

Windel, who has other housing projects under construction across Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri, said construction has been going well so far.

"Once we were able to get the foundation guy in place we really had a breakthrough," Windel said. "We're moving forward on them as quickly as our trades can get there. Right now we've got plumbers, concrete guys, framers and roofers all going at once. I've got my sheet rocker finishing up on a project in Guymon, and I'll be sending him down to Ardmore as soon as he finished up north."

Windel estimates the first of the 28 houses currently under construction should be ready by sometime in the spring. He expects them to list for between around $160,000 and $230,000 and said they should go up for sale some time around the end of January.

He said he is unsure when construction will begin on phase two.

"Once these houses are done, the next phase is going to be a little ways off," Windel said. "Right now we're not construction going on across Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri, so we'll be focusing on those once we get the first part of Ardmore done. Our total spread load is going to determine when phase two begins."