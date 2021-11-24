121st annual Ladies of the Leaf Christmas music program set to kick off holiday spirit

Ladies of the Leaf will be hosting their annual Christmas music program on Monday, December 6, starting at 1:30 p.m. Susan Sparks Watt, the group’s press liaison said the group has been engaged in community events like this for 121 years.

“We celebrated our 121st year in January,” Watt said. “The Christmas program has been held at other churches in previous years, but this year it will be held in the First Baptist sanctuary.”

The music will be provided by Ardmore musicians, vocal soloist Becca Glaser, celleist John Emery, as well as pianists Betty Jane Cawley, Madelon Croskell and Cyd Allen.

“It is sure to start your Christmas season on the right note,” Watt said. “We hope everyone will join us for this joyful occasion.”

The program will consist of traditional holiday musical selections and will last for approximately an hour. “In the past, we have had a little tea afterwards,” Watt said. “This year, because of COVID concerns, we will have light refreshments to go. It will just be delightful.”

The program will be open to the public.