Nonprofits ask the village to support children's services in our community

As we enter the holiday season, many among our community would like to know how to give back this year. On Tuesday, Nov. 30, several nonprofits are participating in #GivingTuesday, an international generosity movement, and several nonprofits throughout Ardmore are bringing the campaign to Southern Oklahoma.

Family Shelter of Southern Oklahoma, Sara's Project and Community Youth Services are joining together for a #GiveArdmore #GivingTuesday campaign this year with their village themed fundraising event.

They will begin by celebrating their successes and collaborative efforts while raising money for children's services in Southern Oklahoma. Learn more about joining the Village on November 30 via social media, websites and e-mail newsletters. The agencies asked that those participating post on social media with the hashtag #mygivingstory.

This community village group is also collecting donations of new and gently used cold weather wear for those in need in our community. To donate in person or for more information, contact any of the agencies.

Sara's Project is located at 814 16th Ave. NW, and the phone number is 580-226-7283. The Family Shelter of Southern Oklahoma is located at 402 Pawnee NW, and the number is 580-226-3750. Community Youth Services is located at 15 Monroe St. NE, and the number is 580-226-1838.