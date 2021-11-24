Will Rogers music teacher receives grant for pre-k, kindergarten projects

One local teacher, Paige Anderson the Will Rogers Elementary music teacher received the Oklahoma Arts Council Fine Arts Classroom Grant for Fall 2021, her second year of receiving the funds.

Anderson’s pre-k and kindergarten students will use the supplies to their own instruments from craft supplies. “They will make their own jingle bells on popsicle sticks and hand drums made from paper plates, which helps them work on fine motor skills,” Anderson said. “We will be using their projects in our virtual holiday program, then the students will be able to take their instruments home.”

The grant funds gave Anderson $350 toward consumable supplies. “After Thanksgiving, we will be putting those together.” Anderson said they will also be making ‘singing straws’ by taping straws of different lengths together. “When you blow on them, they’ll make different notes.”

“They will be able to show their parents what we’ve been working on,” Anderson said. The students will be able to take their projects home after they record their holiday music programs. That musical entertainment will be posted online by the school.