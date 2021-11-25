A Merry Country Christmas market brings Santa, Elsa to Texoma

The holiday season is in full swing, and Southern Oklahoma small businesses are well-prepared. After a banner year, Merry Meadows is set to host their Christmas Festival, A Merry Country Christmas.

"I am beyond ecstatic about our business and how well it’s done this year,” said Merry Blevins, owner of Merry Meadows. “This will be our last event for the season and it is going to be fabulous! [There will be] so many vendors with beautiful hand-crafted items and lots of entertainment for young and old alike.”

The event will be held Saturday, December 4, and Sunday, December 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Ardmore local band Red Clay Gypsies is performing on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guest appearances from Elsa (Saturday only) and Santa, Mrs. Claus, and their Elf will be made – with lots of picture taking opportunities for kids and families.

Local small businesses, including Knotty Plants of Ardmore, will make up the vendors at the event. The owners at Knotty Plants said they’re looking forward to being a vendor at the holiday festival.

“We as a family always have a good time, especially our dogs!” they said. “We have had the pleasure of watching Merry Meadows grow, and we are thrilled to be a part of the family!”

Local crafters at Tickel Clothing Company said they’ve been watching the Merry Meadows market events grow since May.

“There are a ton of local talent and small businesses to visit,” they said. “I could not feel more at home than I do with the people of Flea to the Market. It is such an amazing group of people.”

Kayterra Farms credits Merry Meadows’ Flea to the Market event with helping them build its brand recognition across the state of Oklahoma. “Their marketing is top-notch and we greatly appreciate how many new customers we have acquired through their events,” they said.

Blevins said she would like to thank the Lake Texoma and Kingston community for coming out and supporting Merry Meadows and their vendors. For more information, find Merry Meadows on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/merrymeadowsfarmok/ or contact Abby Dunphy at (310) 936-6309. The address for Merry Meadows Farm is 8842 Texoma Hills Road, in Kingston.

Over 50 vendors are currently signed up to attend.