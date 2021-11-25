The perks of shopping local: Main Street Authority giving away free hams to Depot District shoppers on Saturday

All across the country, the Saturday following Thanksgiving is know as Small Business Saturday. The day encourages the public check out the things available at small, locally owned retailers and support these merchants while shopping for gifts. According to the Small Business Administration, the date brought in an estimated $19.6 billion at independent retailers and restaurants in 2021.

On this coming Small Business Saturday, shoppers will receive an extra incentive for purchases in the Depot District, courtesy of the Ardmore Main Street Authority. On Saturday, Nov. 27 beginning at 10 a.m., the organization will be holding a special Shop Small Saturday event. The first 50 customers who can show a receipt or receipts totaling at least $75 from any Depot District business will receive a free ham.

AMSA General Manager Allison Meredith said the Depot District is comprised of historic Downtown Ardmore, and free hams are available to customers from any of its businesses. Both retail and restaurant purchases can count towards the total needed. After.the patron has spent at least $75 at any location or combination of locations, they can bring their receipt or receipts to the Sunset Grill located at 127 W. Main Street to receive their prize. Receipts must be dated Saturday, Nov. 27, and hams are first come first serve.

Meredith said this will be the first year the AMSA has given away a prize on Small Business Saturday.

"We wanted to think of a way to incentivize people to come downtown and shop small," Meredith said. "We also wanted to do something to give back to all of our amazing customers who support us not only on Shop Small Saturday, but all year round. We decided hams would make a great prize because everyone will already be full of turkey."

Meredith said multiple merchants in the Depot District will be having special sales on Saturday in addition to their everyday good deals. She urged everyone to come see what the district has to offer.

"It's the small, local businesses that give a community its character," Meredith said. "When you shop at a big box store or online, who knows where your money is actually going to end up. But when you shop local, you're investing right back into the community. You're supporting your friends and neighbors."