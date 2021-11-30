Empowering Oklahomans to preserve democracy, create change

Submitted Content

Together Oklahoma, the grassroots advocacy program for the Oklahoma Policy Institute, will host a virtual and in-person event on Nov. 30 designed to support and empower community advocates statewide.

The event will feature a keynote speech by Frederick Isasi, Executive Director of Families USA – one of the country’s leading nonpartisan, nonprofit health care advocacy organizations. With decades of experience in health care, public policy, and law, Isasi is an expert on the social issues and solutions related to improving policies and health outcomes. Isasi frequently provides Congressional testimony on health policy issues.

Following his speech, OK Policy’s Outreach and Legislative Director Angela Monson will moderate a panel discussion to highlight building political power. The panelists will discuss effective tactics and strategies of civic engagement to make positive changes for all Oklahomans.

Panelists are scheduled to include:

Tamya Cox-Toure, Executive Director of the ACLU of Oklahoma,

Stephanie Henson, Board Member for the League of Women Voters of Oklahoma,

Marianne Smith, Tri-Chair for the Poor People’s Campaign - Oklahoma, and

Mark Davies, Executive Committee Member for Rank the Vote Oklahoma.

Panelists will also share ways that viewers can learn more about the work of each of their organizations and how to get involved. Other topics include fair and open access to voting, the power of the ballot, the power of collective action, and other social justice issues.

Together OK, a program of OK Policy, is a nonpartisan coalition of citizens working together to secure a robust future for our state. The organization seeks to provide grassroots education and training to help Oklahomans self-advocate for policy changes that can promote a prosperous future for themselves and their neighbors.

People Have the Power: Preserving Democracy Through Participation will be livestreamed starting at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 30, via the Together Oklahoma website (TogetherOK.org) and the OK Policy website (okpolicy.org) and the organizations’ social media channels.

TOK will host in-person watch parties that are free and open to the public. The events are currently planned in Ada, Ardmore, Bartlesville, Claremore, Guthrie, Lawton, McAlester, Muskogee, Sapulpa, and Tahlequah. Other watch parties may be added. For a complete list of locations and more details, visit TogetherOK.org/Events.

For more information about this event and statewide community watch parties, visit TogetherOK.org/Events or contact local organizer Roxanne Logan at rlogan@togetherok.org or by phone at (918) 794-3944.