Collaborative art: Fourth graders contribute to new mural for Lincoln Elementary

A new piece of artwork will soon be adorning the halls of Lincoln Elementary courtesy of a collaboration between adult artists and a group of fourth grade students. The completed mural is a compilation of four students drawings all combined into a singular mural by the two adult artists.

The project is the brainchild of project donor Kip Crutchfield. Crurtchfield also served as one of the two adult artists who contributed to the mural. The other artist is Emilia Danielle Hacker, a graduate of Plainview High School who now practices as a therapist in Oklahoma City.

Crutchfield herself is a retired fourth grade educator from the school. She said that it was important to her that the completed mural be representative of the level of skill and ability of a fourth grade student. As the school has three fourth grade classes, one child's drawing from each class was selected to be a part of the mural. A fourth child's drawing was also selected because of the striking color composition of her drawing.

The four students whose artwork appears in the mural are Keiliannys Melendez, Katawna Johnson, Sydnie Hartman and Evan Fairmaner. Each child received a monetary award ranging between $25 to $50 for their individual contribution.

While the original plan was to display the mural on an easel temporarily before being permanently hung in the school that may be changing. Soon after the mural was unveiled, the students began discussing ideas for new visions that will go on the back side of the mural.