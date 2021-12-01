Unique gifts abound at the Christmas Market at Central Park

A large crowd turned out on Tuesday to support the artists, craftspeople and merchants at the Christmas Market at Central Park. Because so many of those selling at the market were artists, many of the things for sale were completely unique and one of a kind. One of the most eye-catching booths contained numerous handmade puppets by Lindsay-based artist Kathleen Cather.

Cather said she first began making puppets after taking a trip to Branson, Mo.

"I was in Branson, and they had crafts everywhere," Cather said. "At that time I had about $20 to my name and three children. But I thought I can do that, so I took my last $20 and went and bought materials. A came home and made my own patterns. I went back and sold them, and I brought home $140."

Cather's puppets range from human-looking to more fantastical Muppet-style creations. She said she can make about six puppets a day, but she never knows exactly how they are going to turn out.

"You can have an idea, and you think that you know what you are doing, but I guarantee you that it's going to turn out something far from what you thought," Cather said. "Some of them end up looking like your friends, but you really never know what you are going to get when you start."

In addition to the larger puppets, Cather also makes hand puppets and wood crafts. In the spring, she plans to start working on planters and bird boxes.

Cather said this was the first time she came to Ardmore to sell her creations, and she found out about the Christmas Market after seeing it on social media. While she does not sell her work online, she regularly travels to different craft fairs, and this weekend she will be in Purcell.