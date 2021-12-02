Dot Foods named Great Place to Work, seeking new employees

Local distribution center Dot Foods is known in the region for their charitable works. While they take pride in helping the communities in which they work, they also are making a name for themselves as a Great Place to Work—they earned that designation as a global leader in workplace culture through their internal initiatives and policies.

Cris Reyna, HR manager at the Ardmore Dot Food distribution center, said their team is like family.

“You’re not just a number here,” Reyna said. “Your manager knows your name.”

Reyna said the facility hosts events like company picnics and tours so that families can see where their staff members work—and so that management can get to know the folks working in the facility. Dot earned certification as a Great Place to Work®. This marks the first time Dot has partnered with Great Place To Work®, the global leader in workplace culture. Reyna said experience in logistics and distribution is not required, because the company has its own training onsite.

“We have training here that prepares our employees to do their jobs well,” Reyna said. While things like forklift certification and experience are a bonus, it is not essential to be a team member at Dot.

Also earlier this year, Dot Transportation, Inc, an affiliate of Dot Foods, was named FleetOwner Magazine’s 500 Private Fleet of the Year for its work as private fleets that went above and beyond for their customers and drivers during the pandemic. Reyna said the facility is also hiring drivers. “We partner with local driving schools and those from OKC, Tulsa and Dallas,” Reyna said. “We have our own training programs so even those without experience beyond their certification training will do well here.”

This week, Dot is looking to hire 50 new employees, including warehouse, sanitation, dispatch management and drivers. Applicants can apply online at https://www.dotfoods.com/careers/ ahead of the hiring events, or apply on site. Reyna said there is potential for a same-day conditional offer for qualified applicants. Remote interview options are also available by calling 800-218-1448.

The next onsite hiring event will be held Friday, December 3rd from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Dot Foods Oklahoma 3411 Cypert Way in Ardmore.