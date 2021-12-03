Main Street Authority brings in $400K in grant funding

Over the past three months, the Ardmore Main Street Authority has received four grants totaling just under $400,000 when combined. While the majority of these funds are being used for the ongoing construction of Depot Park, the other funds will go to their new Refresh the West Project and be used for operational expenses.

Treasurer Cindy Huggins said the largest grant they received comes from the Chickasaw nation who awarded the organization $300,000 for the completion of Depot Park. The Ardmore Institute of Health awarded an additional $60,000 for the upcoming park.

The park is scheduled to be more or less complete by early January.

"Right now we're on track for substantial completion by the end of December or early January," Huggins said. "There will just be a few more details that need to be added in. We've got some tables and chairs for the boxcar seating area that are currently on back order and should arrive sometime in February. Finally our planter beds will be planted sometime in April."

The organization also received a $27,000 grant from the Southern Oklahoma Memorial Foundation to be used for their recently announced Refresh the West Project. Huggins stressed this project will not include any sort of infrastructure changes. Instead it will be focusing on aesthetics.

"This is all about bringing some new life to the west side of Main Street," Huggins said. "We're going to be painting the light posts, bringing in new trashcans and benches, adding some banners and new planters. Things like that."

Finally, the AMSA received $10,000 to be used for general operations.

Huggins said the board of trustees and the staff of the organization are extremely thankful for all the grants they have received.

"We are so grateful for the grants that we have received, and we want to thank all of the entities who awarded us these funds," Huggins said. "They will be extremely helpful in furthering our mission in downtown Ardmore. This money will not only be beneficial to our wonderful merchants and restaurants, but the entire community."