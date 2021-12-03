Help wanted: Love County Health Department plans job fair in Marietta

A new study from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) found healthcare access and other health-related needs throughout the United States differ by employment status.

Local entities are working to remediate the impacts of unemployment and limited access to health care. The Love County Health Department is sponsoring a job fair for South Central Oklahoma residents on Thursday, December 9 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Eastside Baptist Church, located at 107 N. Fernwood Ave. in Marietta.

Researchers found significant issues in the prevalence of adverse health outcomes, which increased with length of unemployment status and was highest among respondents unable to work. The study was published November 8, 2021 in the American Journal of Industrial Medicine.

“In the U.S. healthcare system, healthcare access is closely linked to work, with the majority of working-age adults having employer-sponsored insurance,” said Sharon Silver, epidemiologist and lead author of the study.

“Unemployment can lead to negative health outcomes, both physical and mental,” said Tanya Humphrey, BS, NDTR, CLT, who serves as a Community Health Worker with the Love County Health Department. “We saw a need and wanted to provide an opportunity for employers and job seekers to come together.”

Those who are seeking employment are encouraged to bring a resume with them and dress appropriately for job interviews.

Employers who would like to set up a booth at the event can email TanyaH@health.ok.gov.

For more information, call the Love County Health Department at 580-276-2531.