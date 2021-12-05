Parade of Lights winners announced

"Lights, Lights and More Lights" was the theme on Tuesday, Nov. 30 as the annual Parade of Lights returned to the Depot District. Hundreds of spectators lined Main Street to see the numerous businesses, schools, churches and organizations participating in the parade.

The entries were divided into five categories: floats, vehicles, small businesses, walkers and performers, and bands. A team of three judges scored all the entries, and the Ardmore Main Street Authority announced all of the first and second place winners on Thursday.

In the floats category Southern Tech came in first and Stort's Family Dentistry came second. In the vehicle category Paula Bush State Farm Insurance was first and the Blue River Car Club was second. In the small business category Broadway Bound Academy of Dance came first and Shannon Crites School of Dance came second. In the walker/performer category the Lone Grove Hot Shots came first and Lone Grove Jump & Jive came second. In the band category the Tishomingo High School Band came first and the Plainview High School Band came second.