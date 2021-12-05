Valero donates $200,000 to help Oklahoma nonprofits this holiday season

The Valero Ardmore Refinery recently helped make Christmas wishes come true for several local children's nonprofit organizations . On Thursday afternoon, refinery employees along with representatives from eight local nonprofits gathered at the HFV Wilson Center as part of the Valero Benefit for Children. In total, the refinery distributed $200,000 between the agencies.

Gloria Ainsworth Child Care and Learning Center received $15,000. CASA of Southern Oklahoma received $10,000. Cities in Schools received $20,000. The Family Shelter of Southern Oklahoma received $20,000. Community Youth Services of Southern Oklahoma received $20,000. Sara's Project received $35,000. The HFV Wilson Community Center received $40,000, and Lighthouse Behavioral Wellness Centers received $40,000.

These funds were a portion of money raised through the Valero Texas Open held earlier this year. In total, the tournament raised more than $16 million in proceeds which will be distributed to children's organizations across the country.

“Valero is honored to be part of the tournament’s legacy of giving back through the generous support of our business partners and sponsors,” said Joe Gorder, Valero Chairman and CEO in a press release. “With our long-standing relationship through the BFC, the tournament has helped raise more than $187 million for charities, positively impacting many lives in the communities where we operate across the United States."

Vic Rhodes, vice president and general manager of the Valero Ardmore Refinery, said he was thrilled to be awarding funds in Southern Oklahoma.

"It is our privilege to support your agencies that provide vital resources for children in Southern Oklahoma," Rhodes said. "We are confident that all of your organizations are making a difference and positively impacting children's lives in many significant ways."