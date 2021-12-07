12-6-21 carter love health dept bring new services for brighter futures

Most of us think of our local health department as a resource for health screenings, immunizations, and community programs like WIC. While those are all things our county health departments certianly do, there is more going on inside those buildings —especially now.

Carter and Love County health departments now have a new program focused on the health and wellness of one of Oklahoma’s more important resources — our children. According to the Kids Count Data Book, Oklahoma is 49th out of 50 on child health, something both new and ongoing initiatives hope to change.

Jennifer Hicks, APRN, a nurse practitioner serving our local district, said the program is off to a great start.

“We're doing routine things like vaccinations and screenings, but now we are able to do routine well child checks in the first week of life and then routinely every two months after the first year and beyond,” Hicks said. “We're able to do vision screenings, hearing screenings, and testing that includes things like lead and anemia screenings.”

Hicks said those are screenings and the follow up care that comes after them are important because they are trying to catch any problems that kids might have an early age to hopefully intervene so doesn't affect their lives as they grow.

“If they're having vision problems, you know that can affect their learning and cause developmental issues,” Hicks said. “Exposure to toxins like lead can lead to or developmental and neurological issues as well. When we are able to screen for those things, we can determine if there are any underlying health issues. Doing intervention early is key.”

Hicks said they also follow up on metabolic screenings for newborns, which are tracked through the state.

“When there are any issues, rechecks are done routinely,” Hicks said. “More than 50 items are checked for through those screenings, so it is important to follow up on those and connect families to services.”

“The health department has always offered immunizations and lots of other services for kiddos,” Hicks said. “There’s no requirement to participate in other services to be eligible.”

Programs offered within the health department also include lipid screenings from age 9 on. With the prevalence of cardiac health issues and obesity among youth as well as adults, that screening offers an opportunity for intervention.

“When their diet is very poor or they’re overweight, we can intervene early,” Hicks said. “Hopefully we can make them healthier as adults.”

The biggest appeal for the new program, Hicks said, is the financial impact.

“We accept insurance but we don’t deny anyone who doesn’t have insurance,” Hicks said.

While the health department does have programs in place to help families apply for additional supports, those who don’t qualify for state programs like SoonerCare or who lack access to employer-sponsored insurance plans have a place to turn when their children need routine medical care. The health department’s program also offers sick child care.

“We can also see children who are sick, and they don’t have the cost of the office visit,” Hicks said.

They also dispense minimal, basic medications from the clinics at no cost.

Signing up is as simple as calling your local health department. Residents are not restricted to seeking services within their own county of record.