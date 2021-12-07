Carter County's COVID cases fall 10.2%; Oklahoma cases surge 126.5%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Oklahoma in the week ending Sunday, rising 126.5% as 8,200 cases were reported. The previous week had 3,620 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oklahoma ranked 30th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 67.6% from the week before, with 843,458 cases reported. With 1.19% of the country's population, Oklahoma had 0.97% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 48 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Thanksgiving significantly disrupted who got tested, how many people got tested, what labs operated and what government agencies reported on time. Some governments reported three days of data for Thanksgiving week; some reported none. The reporting of many cases and deaths were shifted from Thanksgiving's week into last week, making Thanksgiving week artificially low and the latest week artificially high, skewing the week-to-week comparison. These numbers are unreliable even as they're accurate to what states reported.

Carter County reported 44 cases in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 49 cases. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 9,331 cases.

Oklahoma does not directly publish county-level death data.

Within Oklahoma, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Roger Mills County with 698 cases per 100,000 per week; Beckham County with 375; and Major County with 367. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Oklahoma County, with 864 cases; Tulsa County, with 617 cases; and Cleveland County, with 356. Weekly case counts rose in 34 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Oklahoma, Stephens and Grady counties.

Oklahoma ranked 33rd among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 61.5% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 68.8%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Thursday, Oklahoma reported administering another 116,017 vaccine doses, including 42,804 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 76,899 vaccine doses, including 24,494 first doses. In all, Oklahoma reported it has administered 4,737,575 total doses.

Across Oklahoma, cases fell in 40 counties, with the best declines in Tulsa County, with 617 cases from 684 a week earlier; in Muskogee County, with 65 cases from 111; and in Okmulgee County, with 60 cases from 102.

In Oklahoma, 152 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 75 people were reported dead.

A total of 670,420 people in Oklahoma have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 11,999 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 49,085,361 people have tested positive and 788,363 people have died.

Oklahoma's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Dec. 5.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 1,481

The week before that: 1,237

Four weeks ago: 1,099

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 88,233

The week before that: 76,364

Four weeks ago: 68,138

Hospitals in 33 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 28 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 45 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.