Southern Oklahoma Pride brings awareness to bullying, queer-phobia

‘Life is rough.’ A well-known and popular adage is certainly no less true in 2021 as many struggle with the lasting effects of a global pandemic, poverty and many other intersecting issues.

For some, those challenges include bullying from their peers. From schoolyard bullies to the workplace, those words and actions can take a heavy toll.

Kemily Norman, co-chairperson of the Southern OKlahoma Pride group, said the community connections being built by the group are a starting point to improve the experiences of 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals, as well as their families and allies.

“We are here to create space,” Norman said. “That space encourages us to hear the thoughts and feelings of others. Our goal is to empower those who are struggling and to remember those we have lost to their struggles.”

The Pride group engaged in a walk for awareness through the Depot district in downtown Ardmore Sunday afternoon. Members held signs emblazoned with the words value, dignity and human. Other signs read “We are here. You are not alone. You have value.” along with the logo for the group.

Ardmore High School senior Alexus Wallace said she has been lucky in her experience being a member of the 2SLGTQIA+ community here in Carter County.

“When I came out everyone already expected it honestly,” Wallace said. “They were all just kinda like "Oh okay!" and we all laughed and moved on.”

Not everyone in the area has that kind of acceptance, Wallace said.

“For other friends of mine, they were made fun of,” Wallace said. “Most of my friends didn't even decide to come out until recently when everyone was more calm.” Her experience and that of her friends is not something that is only happening at Ardmore schools. Another parent whose child attends a different are school shared that their child was told they would go to hell — by a teacher.

“We still have certain kids at school that pick on them, mostly freshman and sophomores,” Wallace said. “But I think we're starting to progress honestly.” Wallace said she thinks most of her classmates are nice people. Visibility in the community for others who are openly queer and those who are allies is important for that growth and progress.

"Even if you aren't targeted, you don't know what people are going through,” Wallace said of bullying at the school. “I think everyone should be mindful of that not just in schools but for life in general. You could say something about someone else but a person you don't even know could be in the room, and the words you just said could hurt both of them.”

Wallace said there are now a lot of students who openly identify as 2SLGBTQIA+. “There are numerous kids that actually will stand up for us if someone's being picked on,” Wallace said.

Allyship and creating space for youth and adults to express themselves and to learn about others is vital, Norman said. “Research shows that acceptance from just one adult can decrease the risk of suicide in 2SLGBTQIA+ youth by 40%,” Norman said. Resources like GLSEN, PFLAG and the Trevor Project are there, Norman said. “The conversations need to be had,” Norman said. “Not just doing the talking, but being silent and listening too.”

To connect with the Southern Oklahoma Pride group for information and upcoming events, visit their social media pages on Facebook.com/imsookproud and Instagram @sookpride.