Ardmore Middle School team takes sweepstakes at Madill contest

Ardmore Middle School Opening Act's second round of competition proved even more successful than their first bout. Nine students travelled with teacher Wendy Newton to Madill last week to compete.

"They did it again!" Newton said. Of the nine students who went to the Madill competition, five had never competed in speech and drama before.

"They took first place sweepstakes as a team," Newton said. The students showed in ten events. Every student with Opening ACT placed in their category.

In poetry, first place went to Peyton Weaver, with Corbin Russell taking second. Prose saw second, fourth and sixth places respectively from Lola Caldwell, Ayonna Sexton, and Corey McInturff. Lola Caldwell also took first place in dramatic interpretation. In the monologue category, first through fourth places were scooped up by Opening ACT, with Brady Yelton, Kynslea McReynolds, Meghan Wood and Adan Santillan taking each respectively.

Ayonna Sexton, who performed "Mom took my phone and I'm going crazy" in the prose category, said the competition was a very good experience.

"I had a great time," Sexton said. "It was great meeting new people and competing against other people."

Other students said they were nervous, but that the outcome was worth it.

Kynslea McReynolds and Lola Caldwell both said their second tournaments were better than the first -- just a few weeks ago. The entire team said the competition itself was exhilarating, but the best part was their time spent together with their friends.