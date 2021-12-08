Oklahoma Department of Transportation expands Drive Oklahoma app ahead of winter weather

The holiday season means travel plans and traffic across the region for many. As families plan for visits near and far – and as folks look for updates on incoming and outgoing packages, road conditions are of concern.

Oklahoma’s transportation and turnpike agencies are gearing up to help keep things moving, with updates to weather and construction notification systems as well as updates to the Oklahoma Drive application for public use.

Advanced traveler notification systems is a critical component of the intelligent transportation system (ITS), said ODOT director Tim Gatz at the ODOT Commissioners meeting in Oklahoma City Monday morning. “It provides real time data,” Gatz said.

Information about current traffic and travelling conditions is available for the entire state, including speed and flow information as well as construction and work zones. The system also includes connectivity to 533 closed circuit cameras positioned around the state, 103 dynamic message boards, and 167 road weather sites.

The interactive mapping system available at oktraffic.org has now been recognized as the best in its class at the ITS 2021 Heartland ITS conference. The dynamic interface shows not only where traffic issues are occurring, but also provides information on long term construction projects, allowing the public to plan for travel and traffic in advance.

Other features of the Drive Oklahoma app include:

Press and hold on the map to enable Auto Tracking Mode, which automatically switches the view to the closest traffic camera as a motorist’s location changes. This also includes a swipe feature to see all available traffic camera angles at a location.

Mobile app and website users also may customize a favorite camera, digital message sign and map locations that they use most to be their default when opening either application.

New data overlays are included to provide an even more inclusive experience, including weather radar data. Electric vehicle charging station locations also have been added.

Navigation tools at the top of the map help users easily toggle among the various maps and features, including the map legend, menu options and links to surrounding state’s traveler information sites.

Users also may notice an improvement in the traffic camera images as new technology upgrades to the system allow a higher resolution livestream image.

Agreements with the Waze app add value by incorporating the self-reported Waze-user information into the Drive Oklahoma maps. This gives motorists even more real-time data on what could be ahead on the road such as construction or crashes. “Users sometimes report an accident long before it even gets to dispatch for emergency response,” Gatz said. “So it is probably the most up-to-date tool there is out there. Very powerful.”

The Drive Oklahoma mobile travel app and its companion website now offer motorists an upgraded travel experience with the addition of several enhanced navigation tools and options to better check traffic on interstates, U.S. and state highways as well as Oklahoma turnpikes before venturing out.

Those who already have the Drive Oklahoma mobile app may hit update inside an app store to begin enjoying the new features. New users may download the app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.