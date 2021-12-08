Sprinkles the elf coming to Central Park on Saturday

This Saturday afternoon Ardmore Parks and Recreation is hosting a new event that promises to be fun for the entire family. Sprinkles the elf will be at Central Park, and a slate of fun activities will be taking place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Recreation Supervisor Tes Stewart said she came up with the idea for the event after noticing the increasing popularity of the elf on the shelf phenomenon.

"I was wanting to bring out a new event this year, so I starting looking around and thinking about different things they we could do," she said. "That made me think about elf on the shelf, and how it's going crazy right now, and I thought we could do something really fun with that."

And there will be plenty of fun to be had on Saturday.

"We've created our own elf costume, so Sprinkles will be there the entire time," Stewart said. "We'll be doing crafts. We'll have a snow machine. You can write a letter to Santa and put it in the magical mail box. The library is also going to be there reading a story about the elf on the stage, and the Salvation Army will be there giving out hot chocolate"

The event itself will be come and go, but those who come out early in the day may want to return at dusk for a free screening of the movie "Elf."

The parks department will also be offering one more final event before Christmas. On Thursday, Dec. 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. a gingerbread workshop will be held at The Clubhouse. For $10, attendees will be given a kit that will include all the elements necessary to create their own gingerbread houses.

As with Sprinkles the elf, this event is also new for 2021.

"Last year we had a virtual gingerbread house contest," Stewart said. "So we decided we wanted to bring a version of that back in person for this year."

The $10 cost to participate can be paid in advance online at www.ardmorecity.org. Space is limited to 30 participants, so everyone who wants to attend is asked to reserve their place quickly.