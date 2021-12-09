Main Street offering free carriage rides on Thursday evenings

Ardmore's newest holiday tradition is back for the second year. Starting tonight and returning for the next two Thursdays, the Ardmore Main Street Authority will be offering free horse-drawn carriage rides around the Depot District. The event will coincide with with several downtown retailers staying open for extended hours.

AMSA General Manager Allison Meredith said the carriage rides were extremely popular last year with hundreds of people coming downtown to enjoy the occasion. In fact, it proved so popular, they decided to add a third carriage this year to help cut down on wait times.

"Last year with just the two carriages, the lines were a little long, so we've added a third to try to help with that," Meredith said. "The best places to get on would be the Charles B. Smith Parking Lot or down by the Mercy Train. The carriages will drop you off in front of any business or location along the route you would like to go."

The Charles B. Smith Parking Lot will be especially busy next Thursday night. Live reindeer will be on site from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for children and families to see and enjoy..

The Depot District fun is not limited to Thursday nights because this year Christmas-themed selfie stations have been added to various locations on Main Street to encourage everyone to have fun and take some photos.

"We've been working for the past few weeks to get together four selfie stations that are scattered along Main Street," Meredith said. "We're asking those who take a picture to tag us on our social media, and we're going to pick some winners for a prize."

In addition to creating a fun activity for the community, Meredith said she hopes the carriage rides and selfie stations will encourage more people to come downtown and see everything the Depot District has to offer.

"We really like to see people downtown and enjoying themselves, and this will be the perfect opportunity to support our local small businesses and check out our fantastic stores and restaurants," Meredith said.

The free carriage rides in the Depot District will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on December 9, 16 and 23. The reindeer will be at the Charles B. Smith Parking Lot located between C Street and B Street from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16.