Breakfast with Santa, Candy Cane Scramble set for Saturday at HFV Wilson Community Center

We've almost all gone hunting for Easter eggs at some point, but what about hunting for candy canes? Area children will get the chance to do just that this Saturday when the Candy Cane Scramble returns to the HFV Wilson Community Center. Children and families will also get the opportunity to meet the jolly elf himself at Breakfast with Santa.

HFV Wilson Executive Director JaMia Cody said everyone at the facility is excited to see the community return for the event this weekend after hosting a drive through event last year.

"We typically see around 300 people come through," Cody said. "Last year that number was way down because of COVID, but we're really hoping to see a nice-sized group this weekend."

The event includes a free breakfast consisting of pancakes, sausage, bacon and eggs along with a choice of apple juice, orange juice or coffee. There will also be a free craft available for kids to make, and children can get their photo taken with Santa Claus for $5.

Cody said this year's event will see a new element courtesy of the nonprofit organization Strength in Numbers who will be giving away 200 free Christmas gifts.

Cody went on to describe the Candy Cane Scramble.

"We typically have it set up in the gym, and we put candy canes everywhere," Cody said. "The kids are separated into age groups, and then they come in and grab as many candy canes as they can. So it's almost like an Easter egg hunt."

Breakfast with Santa and the Candy Cane Scramble will be at the HFV Wilson Community Center this Saturday, Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.