Get in y'all, we're going shopping; annual Shop with a Cop event lights up city streets

Lights and sirens and squeals of glee roll through the streets of Ardmore as the annual Shop with a Cop event brings area youth and law enforcement together this holiday season.

Put together by local nonprofit Heroes with Hope, the event sponsored about 100 youth this year. Kids shopped in shifts with participating law enforcement officers. Items purchased include clothing, bicycles, toys and more. The project is funded through donations from the community and local businesses.

Holiday events in Ardmore:Main Street offering free carriage rides on Thursday evenings

Christmas 2021:Santa's Workshop, ice skating rink set to open this weekend

Heroes with Hope director Melissa Woolly said donations are still being accepted, and all funds will go toward meeting the needs of applicants for the program who weren’t funded in the first round of shopping.

“Officers will continue to take kids shopping as we continue to receive donations,” Woolly said.

“It’s really heart warming to see officers bond with the kids,” Woolly said. “These officers spend the majority of their time handling difficult and stressful situations, so things like this really help them connect with the community.”

Woolly said many officers look forward to participating year after year, and those new to the event are often surprised at how enjoyable it really is.

Even the Wal-Mart staff went the extra mile this year.

“I’ve been with Wal-Mart for three years,” said Lilnita Walker. “The first year I didn’t really know what to expect. Last year, the children weren’t able to shop due to COVID, so it was just the officers shopping.”

This year, she decided to make things a little extra special, with Walker and another associate, Alicia Waddell, donning Santa hats and matching “shop with a cop crew” tees. “I just love doing it,” Walker said. “The kids have fun. It brings them so much joy; it gives me joy to see that.”

Walker said that she really appreciates the work that Heroes for Hope puts into the event. “They do so much for the kids in our community,” Walker said. “We reserved two lanes for them just to help make things easier and less stressful.”

For more information about Heroes with Hope, contact director Melissa Woolly at (580) 319-8571.