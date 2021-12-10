Noble boosts cancer research dollars after fundraising drop during pandemic

For many years, communities in sourthern Oklahoma and beyond have hosted countless events, including Relay for Life walks, to raise funds toward a cure for cancer. In our area, these events have included resources, incofrmation and many opportunies to for local survivors to share their stories of hope.

Local fundraising co-lead Kelly Fryer said that during 2020, the American Cancer Society lost 100 million in potential donations. “We have not felt it has been safe to hold our in person events due to the weak immune systems of cancer survivors,” Fryer said. “We are truly grateful to Noble for stepping up to help the fight against cancer. With matching funds they raised $13,086.”

Noble Research Institute said in a statement that employees hosted an online auction this fall to support the American Cancer Society. “Employees donated items from furniture to homemade goods then bid to win their top choices,” the release said. “The auction provided an opportunity to have some fun for the employees, while supporting a greater cause that impacts so many in the southern Oklahoma community and beyond.”

As a result of their efforts, Noble employees raised $6,534 through the employee auction, which was matched by Noble for a total donation of $13,086 to the American Cancer Society.

For more information about the American Cancer Society, visit cancer.org or call 1.800.227.2345.