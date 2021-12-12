Accidental fire leaves Ardmore apartment complex without hot water, cook stoves for 5+ days

A fire that has since been ruled accidental has left an Ardmore apartment complex without gas for five days. The inconvenient situation has since turned into a major problem for some residents as many are on fixed incomes and many do not own microwaves or have access to transportation to access services that could potentially help them during this time.

Tim Lee, Ardmore fire marshall said the incident at Willowbrook Apartments last Monday was a small, accidental fire, caused by discarded smoking material which caught a wall on fire, got up inside an apartment. “We had to pull an entire wall down,” Lee said.

Ardmore Fire Department Chief Cary Williamson said it was his understanding that Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) performed a pressure test of the natural gas system prior to restoring gas service to the complex per their policy. “That pressure test revealed problems with the gas piping and therefore gas service could not be restored,” Williamson said.

“It wasn’t that large of the fire,” Lee said, “but it did require us turning off the utilities.” Lee said that it is a standard procedure to turn off the gas and electricity for safety reasons. “Apparently it is one gas meter that runs the whole complex. I don’t mean it runs the one building, it runs the whole complex.” Lee said that Oklahoma Natural Gas and a certified plumber would have to give the okay to get the gas back on at the 76 unit complex. “They will have to pump the system up and maintain pressure for a certain amount of time,” Lee said. “The plumber has to make any needed repairs and make sure there are no leaks. I do know it’s a very big place with a lot of piping.”

Grace Day Center Director Sonya Kelly said several residents of the apartment complex have come to the Center seeking assistance as they have not been able to shower since the utilities were cut off Monday. “The clients coming in are saying they were told to go shower at a truck stop,” said. “These are people on fixed incomes and those facilities cost more than $10 per shower – assuming that the person has transportation across town to use them.”

Lance Windel, owner of OPM property management as well the principal of LW Development LLC which has owned the property since 2019 according to the Carter County Assessor’s records, said the fire apparently started after a new tenant left some cigarette debris in a can. “That somehow started a fire and so it burned up his unit,” Windel said. "The fire department and ONG came out and pulled the gas meter. They said they had to put a test on the system before they can reinstall the meter.” Windel said the gas service is provided at about 6 ounces per square inch, however the test requires the system to hold a pressure of 20 pounds per square inch for 20 minutes. “I’m not against safety and that’s fine,” Windel said, “ but we had no complaints about gas leaks.”

Windel said there had been no issues with the gas lines prior to the fire on Monday. “But when you literally multiply the pressure by 40, some stuff started leaking,” Windel said. “We started trying to chase it down and we’ve had a plumber out there two and a half days trying to chase it down.” Windel said the system is original to the complex, and is a third party installed system, which requires a certified plumber to conduct repairs. “That plumber would have to come down from Tulsa, which he has agreed to do,” Windel said. That still leaves issues obtaining parts, and getting to the lines themselves, some of which are buried under sidewalks and parking lots in the complex.

One resident, who requested not to be identified as they fear being evicted in retaliation for speaking about the situation, said they came home Monday to their unit being unlocked. “I got a text message that said they needed access to all the units because of the fire,” the resident said.

Several text messages sent to residents of the complex included information about resources as residents were unexpectedly left without the ability to use their stoves to cook or a source of hot water for cleaning or bathing. One message informed residents that one unit was open and equipped with “2 microwaves...a few electric kettles to warm up water for a hot bath, microwaveable pizzas, Roman noodles, Mc&cheese and corn dogs.” Another message said the property management was working to restore services but that it was taking ‘longer than expected.’

Once it became clear that the issue would not be fixed with a couple days work, Windel said the company began looking for solutions. “Every family’s got different circumstances,” Windel said. “I mean there's no one size solution for any particular tenant.” Windel said they have considered offering vouchers or rent deductions to defray the cost of tenants finding other ways to shower and feed their families. “I mean, let's be honest, if you owned your home and you had this same problem,” Windel said, “and the plumber said it's going to be next Wednesday before I can get out there and completely re-pipe your house, you wouldn't get to go to your mortgage company at the bank and go, hey, we're paying too much.” Windel said of the 1000 units OPM manages, the 76 unit complex has occupied the majority of his time this week due to the ongoing utility woes.

Windel said several possible solutions have been brainstormed, from requesting a moratorium on temporary service from ONG, a request Windel said was denied by the company, to temporary shower trailers. Another consideration is swapping gas for electric appliances. “Would it be faster and probably safer if we just eliminated all the gas and retrofitted the whole apartment complex with electric water and stoves?” Windel said he has been researching the availability of materials for that potential solution as well. “The problem is the panels are also original,” Windel said. “Luckily, they’re larger 100 amp panels, but they’re what are called old Federal Pacific Panels which are a fire hazard in amongst themselves.”