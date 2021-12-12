Batter up: Mindset Batting Academy opens in Lone Grove

Area athletes looking to improve on their softball or baseball game now have a new place to go to work on their skills. Mindset Batting Academy recently opened its doors in Lone Grove, and in addition to the indoor batting cages, the facility also offers training for hitting, pitching and fielding in both sports.

The business is the brainchild of owner Donnie Long who wanted to create a place for our local softball and baseball teams and players to get some additional training and practice.

"If you go to the Oklahoma City area, there are all sorts of places like this, so my idea was to open something like this in Southern Oklahoma with training and access to cages for people to just came and get better," Long said. "It's basically a here to help our our local baseball and softball teams. We've had the Healdton Softball team come out to practice here because they had never played on turf before, and we've had the Plainview Softball team come in and use the batting cages. No baseball teams have got to use it yet, but we opened up after their season had ended."

In addition to the practice opportunities offered to teams, Mindset also offers private lessons for one on one training and group training camps. In fact, on December 29 2021 the facility will be offering a catching camp with Lynnsie Elam, a 2021 WCWS Champion, a three time Big 12 champion, an all state catcher, and a two time state champion.

Long said he also started a tournament team for softball known as the MBA Warriors and plans on beginning a baseball tournament team in the near future.

"My background is in coaching, and I coached my daughter's tournament team from the time she was eight up until she was 18," Long said. "The team that I coached sent 20 girls on to play college softball. They didn't all finish with me, but they all started with me before moving into a different team or a team closer to home."

Long said he also plans on opening up the facility for birthday parties in the near future, and he said the facility would be a perfect space for softball players of baseball players under the age of around 12.

Mindset Batting Academy is located at 16955 US Highway 70 in Lone Grove, and the hours are currently Monday through Friday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information visit Mindset Batting Academy on Facebook or download the MemberMe+ app for Android or IOS. The app also allows you to rent cadges, book camps, and book lessons.