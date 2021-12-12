Guest column: Scout your fields: brown wheat mite

The Daily Ardmoreite

Let’s say you’re driving past your wheat fields early one morning and notice that they look a grayish/brown color across most of the field but with a few areas that seem to be green and doing well. Similar to the image on the left. At first glance it may look like a little bit of drought stress especially with the lack of rain we have had lately, right? Well, you decide to get out of your truck and take a look just to make sure. It is then that you notice your plants are covered in tiny reddish brown bugs, like you see below.

Do you still think it is all due to drought stress? While drier conditions and drought stress are a factor, a lot of the damage being seen is due to the brown wheat mite. Brown wheat mites are very tiny and are reddish to brown in color. They have four pairs of legs and the front pair of legs are much longer than the others. These mites have sucking mouthparts which is characteristic of the leaf stipling that you will probably also see throughout the field. They thrive in dry conditions and when plants are drought stressed. This is why the areas where water drains through and low lying areas often seem green in color. The extra moisture in those areas make it less desirable for the mite to thrive and the plants can overcome the damage. The image of the field above is a great example of this. So, you have identified that you have brown wheat mites. Now what? You have two real treatment options: 1. Apply an insecticide and 2. Pray for rain. Even as little as 0.25’’ of rainfall can help drive away the mite population but there is a delicate balance you have to find between gambling that an eventual rain can effectively drive down mite populations to recover the stand or risk damage causing significant losses. The rule of thumb for insecticide application to meet the economical threshold is either 25-50 mites per 6-9’’ leaf or “several hundered” mites per foot of planting row. Keep in mind these mites are tiny, so it isn’t hard to be deceived by the amount that you see. The ideal time to scout your fields for brown wheat mites is in the early morning or late afternoon. These mites don’t like direct sunlight so they feed on the plants in the morning and then pack their bags and go towards the soil surface until the afternoon. The two main insecticides you can use are Cobalt (chlorpyrifos + gamma cyhalothrin) and Lorsban (Chloropyrifos). See table below. Please note grazing restrictions. Scouting your fields regularly for pests and disease is imperative to make sure that if any issue arises, it can be taken care of before it’s too late.

If you have any questions, feel free to give us a call at 580-223-6570. If we don’t know the answer, we will find someone who does!

— Tayler Denman is the Ag Extension Educator Carter County OSU Extension.