Community Center appoints new executive director

The board of trustees for the HFV Wilson Community Center recently appointed a new executive director, and it's a familiar face. The position will now be filled by JaMia Cody who previously held the title of program coordinator.

Cody has been the facility's program director since coming onboard in May 2019. However her experience at the community center goes even further back than that because she had previously worked there as a counselor in 2015.

Cody said she is thrilled with her new position and looking forward to getting into her new role.

"It's amazing," Cody said. "I'm really looking forward to the impact that I can have on Southern Oklahoma. We have so many great programs here at the community center that we will be continuing, and there are a few new programs I'm hoping to start. I'm really excited for the new year so we can get some new things going."

Before beginning the new year, however Cody will be wrapping up 2021 with two winter break camps the community center will be offering on December 27 through 30 and January 3 through 5. The cost for the first week is $40 for an individual child or $50 per family, and the cost for the second week will be $30 for an individual child or $40 per family.

Cody has also began planning the parade and ceremony for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 17, 2022.