Living legend’s legacy in Ardmore

When you hear the name Mary “the Fox” Johnson, an image comes to mind of a radiant smile and a wide-brimmed hat. As well known as her signature style may be, her good works and bright spirit are even more well-loved.

An Educator, Humanitarian and Community Warrior Mary “the Fox” Johnson has touched the lives of many across the state through her advocacy and her determination to make our home a better place to live.

Recently, SHADES of Oklahoma honored several African American leaders though out the state with the “Legends and Legacies Awards.” The Fox was among those honored for their contributions to their communities across Oklahoma.

Johnson was appointed by the former President of Langston University Dr. Ernst L. Holloway to head the campaign to turn the then existing Highway 33 from a two lane highway to a four lane highway. She has also been an active recruiter for Langston University since 1979 and was instrumental in getting the Langston University nursing program brought to Ardmore.