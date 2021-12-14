Ice rink proves popular in Southern Oklahoma

Since opening on December 3, the new ice rink at The Clubhouse has been popular with both guests and staff. According to Ardmore Parks and Recreation Director Teresa Ervin, 981 people have come skating so far, and that number does not include private group parties.

"It's been so much fun seeing all the families come through, and it's also been a popular date night destination for couples," Ervin said. "I've seen lots of older teens and twenty-somethings coming out for date night. Normally the ladies skate better than the guys, and it's so cute to see them holding hands skating."

She commended the staff for keeping the rink running smoothly.

"They've really done an amazing job, and we have some amazing skaters on our staff," Ervin said. "I actually got a text from a customer while I was sitting at home on Saturday telling me how great our staff is doing. They're on top of it and know exactly what to do."

Running a skating rink, however, does not come without challenges, and one of the biggest is keeping the ice frozen in warmer weather.

"When I think about skating I think of colder weather and people dressed up in scarves and coats, but we haven't really had that type of weather yet," Ervin said. "Trying to keep the ice frozen has been a challenge, but we were trained on what to do when they installed the rink. There is a lot of squeegeeing off the water. We just have to be careful not to squeegee off everything."

On warmer days the ice is set for -5 degrees. However this temperature can vary as it gets colder. So far it has only had to temporarily close for about three hours one day while the ice refroze.

There is also a procedure in place for injuries, though fortunately there have been no significant injuries or falls since opening.

Ervin compared the entire process of running the ice rink to that of running the water park in the summer.

"It really mirrors what we do at the pool because there is a protocol for everything," she said. "Every hour we're checking the temperatures at the ice rink just like we're checking the chemicals in the pool. So in the winter it's temperatures, and in the summer it's chemicals."