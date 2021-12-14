Santa makes a special trip to Lone Grove charitable organization

Families from across the area gathered at local charity It’s From the Heart on Saturday for their annual Day with Santa celebration.

It’s From the Heart is a local charitable organization founded to help locals rebuild after hardships. For many in our area, the past two years have been fraught with adversity, especially families with young children.

IFTH’s Day with Santa is completely donation-driven, and focuses on those who would not be eligible for assistance through other programs, said organizer Margie Roberts.

“We are all volunteers,” Roberts said in a release about the program.

Santa handed out goody bags to each child. Roberts said the bags given out were made possible through donations and work from Christy Wilson, Charolette Taliaferro, Michele Stoddard, and Ronnie and Carol Bloomfield.

"We can’t forget to thank Santa for coming down all the way from the North Pole,” Roberts said.

Many also gathered in to take photos of their children, and sometimes entire families with the big guy.