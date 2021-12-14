Grenade spotted on Wilson Highway shuts down roads

Wilson Police responded to a possible grenade located near Highway 70A and Main Street late Sunday night.

After roadways being closed for several hours while awaiting the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's bomb squad, roadways were re-opened after the device was determined not to be a threat.

"The grenade was evaluated by bomb technicians and determined to not have any explosive material inside," said Sarah Stewart with OHP. "The grenade was confiscated and will be turned in to the 761st EOD team out of Lawton."

More:APD arrests Ardmore man on multiple charges

More:Accidental fire leaves Ardmore apartment complex without hot water, cook stoves for 5+ days

More:Advocates, APD work together to help victims of domestic violence in rural Oklahoma