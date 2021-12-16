Charges filed in alleged embezzlement from local fast food chain

Charges were filed this week for a felony charge of embezzlement that took place this past summer in Carter County.

According to the court documents filed Tuesday, a sum of $5,314.96 in cash was allegedly appropriated from the Wendy's location in Ardmore. Records indicated that Leslie Williams of Ardmore had been employed at the location when the alleged crime occured between June 29 and July 6, 2021.

If convicted, Williams could face up to five years of incarceration at the Department of Corrections, a fine of up to $5,000 and restitution, or both such punishments.

A citation and court date has been issued in the case by the District Attorney's office. As a condition of that citation, should Williams not appear in court, an arrest warrant will be issued.