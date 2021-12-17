Healdton Schools celebrate Winter Wonderland

Students at Healdton Elementary School got to celebrate Christmas early on Thursday courtesy of Santa Claus, the FCCLA, and donations from several local businesses, companies and donors. Every student from pre-k through fifth grade got to visit the Healdton Armory for crafts, snacks and gifts at the annual Winter Wonderland celebration.

Middle School Principal Justin Kana said they first started handing out gifts to all of the elementary students nine years ago, but the Winter Wonderland event has now been going on for six years. Last year the event was cancelled because of COVID, but all of the students still received presents.

"Most of the funds for the presents come through our various patrons," Kana said. "We have people who donate toys and a lot of people donate money. We also go to our local stores like Family Dollar and Dollar General, and we purchase most of the gifts. This year Dollar General in Ratliff City actually donated a pretty significant amount of toys, and we got a grant from Valero that paid for a bunch of toys."

Kana said the monetary donations also pay help pay for various field trips for the older students. Earlier this week all of the middle school students went to The Clubhouse to go ice skating, and last week the middle school student council went to see "Elf" put on by the Ardmore Little Theatre. On the day after Christmas, the school is taking all of the basketball teams to go see an OKC Thunder game.

"The funds are put to really good use for the kids and help them get to do something that they wouldn't normally get to do," Kana said.

As for the Winter Wonderland Event itself, FCCLA sponsor Amy Worsham said, it would not be possible without the hard work of the students in the organization.

"Today we've had 80 FCCLA members helping out with over 200 elementary school students who came through," Worsham said. "The kids go from station to station where they make ornaments, decorate cookies and have a book walk and we have FCCLA students at each station. Each class —say the kindergarten class — also has an FCCLA class leader who will take them from station to station."

Worsham said the event is something the students, teachers and parents all look forward to, and this year some of the FCCLA students helping out with the event actually participated themselves when they were in elementary school.

"It's really come full circle now," she said.

The younger kids are not the only ones who enjoyed the day. Kana said the school has four exchange students from Slovakia, Turkey, Germany and Mexico who have never got to meet Santa in person. So they enjoyed that aspect of the event as much as the elementary students.

FCCLA District and Chapter President Camdyn Cook, a senior, said her favorite part of the day was helping Santa Claus hand out the gifts.

"I've been with Santa all day," she said. "So it's been great seeing the kids get to have fun. It's so nice because some of the kids who are less fortunate might not get to have much of a Christmas if it weren't for this."