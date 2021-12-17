Oklahoma's own Boomerang Diner & Keep Giving Back Foundation donate $30,000 to Holiday Hope

Over the last several weeks Boomarang Diner has been collecting donations for Holiday Hope, which provides Christmas presents to children in foster care.

Boomarang Diner, which currently has locations locally in Ardmore, Lone Grove and several surrounding towns, was founded in Muskogee almost 30 years ago. The franchise has grown to 53 locations (soon to be 54) around the state of Oklahoma.

Through the generosity of customers and employees, a total of $23,627 was collected. An additional $6,373 was donated by Keep Giving Back Foundation, which is a non-profit that supports good works in the community in honor of Boomarang Diner founder, Charles Degraffenreid. This makes the total donation $30,000!

Fostering Connections, who will help distribute the funds, expressed gratitude towards Boomarang Diner and its patrons. Christina Siemens, Fostering Connections Executive Director, thanked Boomarang for “their generosity in helping provide gifts to children in the child welfare system this holiday season. This gift will provide so much hope and joy to the children we serve.”

“We are blown away by the giving spirts of our customers and employees. Giving back to the community is something that was so important to our dad. What a way to honor his memory,” says Ron Degraffenreid, son of founder Charles Degraffenreid.

“We are honored to make this donation, knowing it will greatly impact our community’s young people” says Steve Degraffenreid, older son of Boomerang Diner Founder.

A check in the amount of $30,000 was presented on the campus of Gordon Cooper Technology Center in Shawnee, Oklahoma. OKDHS /Holiday Hope representative Aleece Mann, Children's Advisory Board representatives Sue Durrett, Chris Fourcade, and Jordan Baker, Citizens Caring for Children representatives Lynne Roller, Abby Werth, and Toni Lee were on hand to accept the funds.

Every year, DHS collaborates with multiple community partners across the state to fulfill the holiday hopes of children and youth in state custody. https://oklahoma.gov/okdhs/services/foster/holidayhope21.