Making a difference in Marshall County with HOPE; gifts delivered to children, seniors and veterans

As the temperatures drop and the holidays grow nearer, many in our communities find themselves struggling. One local agency made it their mission this year to step in and help bridge the gaps.

Gwen Wilson, executive director of Hope for Marshall County, said her organization is so appreciative of everyone who cared enough to step up and make sure seniors and veterans felt seen and cared for. “It shows them they matter,” Wilson said. “It truly makes a difference for each of them to receive a gift and to know they are not alone.”

This year, HFMC’s drive delivered for 311 area children as well as 98 seniors and veterans. “There will be a little extra surprise coming for some others who deserve appreciation in our community,” Wilson said. “That will be on Christmas Eve.”

Wilson and volunteers spent seven hours and 43 minutes loading, unloading and sorting toys, then four hours packaging gifts and another two hours passing out the items. Thanks to those who donated, Wilson said, several hundred children will have a much brighter Christmas morning this year.

“It’s the least we can all do for those who have served our country honorably and for the elderly who often get forgotten during the holiday hustle and bustle,” WIlson said.

The organization also works to meet other needs in the community, including food insecurity and sometimes emergent or situational issues caused by disasters, accidents and now, COVID. Currently, one family has been down with COVID and during that time their children’s bicycles were stolen. For another family, a fire destroyed their home and belongings just a few days ago—and the community is rallying to help them get back on their feet. According to Wilson, that is how their community group takes care of each other.

Wilson said everyone needs to take a moment and find an elderly neighbor or veteran and make sure they show kindness even if it’s just a card or a plate of cookies, to pay it forward. “It means the world to them,” Wilson said.

For more information, visit HFMC Pantry on Facebook or email hfmcpantry@yahoo.com. The organization also accepts Paypal donations via that email address.