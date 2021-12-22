Rates to increase at Ardmore Cemeteries

The rates of burial plots and services will soon be going up at the two cemeteries owned and operated by the City of Ardmore. The rate increase was approved by the Ardmore City Commission on Monday evening and will take effect on February 1 of next year. This marks the first change in pricing at Clearview or Rosehill Cemeteries since 1987.

The Ardmore Parks and Recreation Department maintains both cemeteries, and they also open and close Mt. Zion and St. Mary's Cemeteries. Director Teresa Ervin said they began looking into rate increases in consideration of the frequency and increase in weekend requests. In a letter to commissioners, Ervin stated the staff researched rates at 11 other cemeteries and found the current prices in Ardmore to be either the least expensive or second least expensive.

The cost for an individual grave space is a flat rate that will be changing from the current price of $300 to $400.

The cost of services such as opening and closing a grave have always varied and will continue to do so with the new prices. Costs vary based on the date and time requested with an additional cost associated on Saturdays or times after 4:00 p.m.

For example, on weekdays before 4 p.m. the cost for opening and closing the grave of an adult will cost $350 and increases to $400 in the evening. On Saturdays the cost will be $450.