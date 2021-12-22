Can-do attitude from local nonprofit supports community engagement

The holidays are a time of togetherness for most, but it is also a difficult time for many, especially now. Food insecurity is not new to our community, nor are the countless hands who work together to bring comfort to those in need.

Local nonprofit Strength in Numbers built and installed blessing boxes at Whittington and Douglass parks back in October. The group obtained permission to install the cheerfully purple units through Ardmore’s Parks and Recreation department.

The group has maintained the boxes for several months now, and this month, they’ve decorated the boxes for the holidays. Founder Marchello Anderson said a board member, Annquanet, decked out the boxes with tinsel, solar lights and smiling penguins.

Anderson said the focus of the organization is to bring diverse community members together to uplift families and small businesses and help them thrive. Part of that mission includes community service oriented projects like the blessing boxes. It also includes monthly young men’s life skills camps. “We focus on important ideas like building relationships,” Anderson said.

Sign ups are open for the January session to be held January 29. Registration is free, and breakfast and lunch will be provided for participants. Contact Anderson via Facebook or at strengthinnumbersfoundation@gmail.com.